Deadly Collision: Train Hits Bus in Mexico

A train collided with a double-deck bus in Atlacomulco, Mexico, early Monday, resulting in at least eight fatalities and 45 injuries. The incident occurred in an industrial area, and authorities are continuing efforts at the accident site. Details on the cause remain undisclosed.

Updated: 08-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:56 IST
A tragic accident unfolded early Monday morning in the town of Atlacomulco, northwest of Mexico City. A train collided with a double-deck bus, leading to the death of at least eight individuals and injuring 45 others.

The collision occurred in an industrial sector known for its large warehouses and factories. The state of Mexico's civil defense agency reported the ongoing efforts at the site via X, as emergency teams and authorities worked through the aftermath.

As of now, the circumstances leading to the deadly collision have not been revealed, leaving questions unanswered about how such a catastrophic event transpired.

