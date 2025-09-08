US Extends Market Access for South African Fish Exports Beyond January 2026

South Africa’s fishing industry has secured continued access to the lucrative United States market for fish and fish products beyond January 2026. The development follows a positive determination by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service, which confirmed that South Africa’s regulatory framework for protecting marine mammals is comparable in effectiveness to that of the United States.

Safeguarding a Critical Export Market

The confirmation was made under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) Import Provisions, which require foreign fisheries to demonstrate that their practices do not adversely impact marine mammals in ways inconsistent with US standards. Countries that fail to meet the criteria risk losing access to the American market.

“This determination will allow us to continue exporting South Africa’s fish and fish products from the listed fisheries to the United States beyond January 2026, securing critical market access and reaffirming South Africa’s role as a responsible fishing nation,” said Dr. Dion George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

He added that maintaining access to the US market aligns with the government’s mandate to build an ethical and capable state while advancing inclusive economic growth.

Rigorous Review and Industry Cooperation

The determination comes after a comprehensive review process, which included detailed submissions from South Africa’s Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) and ongoing cooperation with industry stakeholders.

South Africa’s fishing industry demonstrated robust management measures, compliance with sustainability principles, and a strong commitment to reducing harm to marine mammals. This collaboration helped ensure a successful outcome.

“We welcome this decision and extend our appreciation to the fishing industry for its cooperation and compliance throughout the review process,” Dr. George noted.

Commitment to Sustainability

Securing US market access is not only about trade but also about reinforcing South Africa’s reputation as a responsible and sustainable fishing nation. The DFFE emphasized its commitment to maintaining and strengthening its regulatory programme to meet international standards.

South Africa is currently reviewing the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) to ensure it remains modern, adaptive, and aligned with global sustainability imperatives. The review will consider evolving challenges, such as climate change, ecosystem protection, and responsible harvesting practices.

The ministry has also urged all fishing rights holders and industry stakeholders to continue complying strictly with permit conditions and legislation under the MLRA to protect the long-term health of marine ecosystems.

Economic and Environmental Significance

The United States is one of South Africa’s largest and most stable export markets for fish products. Securing continued access safeguards thousands of jobs across the fishing value chain, from small-scale fishers to large commercial operations.

By aligning with the MMPA standards, South Africa also demonstrates its commitment to marine biodiversity protection, ensuring that fishing practices minimize bycatch and preserve critical species. This positions South Africa not only as a reliable supplier but also as a partner in advancing global marine conservation goals.

Looking Ahead

With market access confirmed beyond 2026, South Africa’s fishing industry can now focus on expanding opportunities, enhancing value addition, and building resilience in global trade. The decision also strengthens South Africa’s standing in international fisheries governance and opens the door for deeper cooperation with global partners on sustainability and trade.

As the MLRA review advances, stakeholders will be watching closely for new policies that balance economic growth with environmental stewardship, ensuring that South Africa’s fisheries remain competitive and sustainable for generations to come.