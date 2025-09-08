Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Train Hits Double-deck Bus in Mexico

A devastating accident occurred northwest of Mexico City when a train collided with a double-deck bus in Atlacomulco. The incident resulted in at least eight fatalities and 45 injuries. Videos from the scene show the bus in heavy traffic being hit by the train, lacking visible crossing signals.

A tragic collision between a train and a double-deck bus northwest of Mexico City has left at least eight people dead and 45 injured, according to authorities.

The accident took place early Monday in the town of Atlacomulco within an industrial area replete with warehouses and factories. Video footage shared on social media depicted the bus moving slowly in heavy traffic as it was struck midsection by an oncoming fast-moving train.

Eyewitnesses observed no visible crossing gates or signals at the site. Prior to the collision, vehicles were seen crossing the tracks, highlighting potential safety oversights. The crash pushed the bus along the tracks before coming to a rest, its roof missing and passengers visible on the top level.

