Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

In an unexpected turn of events, Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was evacuated on Monday following a possible hazardous material alert. The London Fire Brigade confirmed the incident, which prompted immediate actions to ensure passenger safety.

A spokesperson for Heathrow stated that the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed down and evacuated as emergency services converged on the site. The evacuation served as a precautionary measure while authorities investigated the potential threat.

Passengers were urged to refrain from traveling to Terminal 4, resulting in significant gatherings outside the building. Meanwhile, the rest of the airport terminals continued to operate without disruption.