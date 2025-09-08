Left Menu

Heathrow Terminal 4 Evacuated Amid Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was evacuated due to potential hazardous material, confirmed by the London Fire Brigade. The check-in area was shut while emergency services addressed the situation. Passengers were advised to avoid the terminal, leading to large crowds outside. Other terminals continued regular operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unexpected turn of events, Heathrow Airport's Terminal 4 was evacuated on Monday following a possible hazardous material alert. The London Fire Brigade confirmed the incident, which prompted immediate actions to ensure passenger safety.

A spokesperson for Heathrow stated that the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed down and evacuated as emergency services converged on the site. The evacuation served as a precautionary measure while authorities investigated the potential threat.

Passengers were urged to refrain from traveling to Terminal 4, resulting in significant gatherings outside the building. Meanwhile, the rest of the airport terminals continued to operate without disruption.

