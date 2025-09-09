France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

In a dramatic turn of events, the French government, led by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, was voted out by parliament on Monday, plunging the country into heightened political uncertainty. The government fell due to its inability to address the mounting national debt, a pressing issue that threatens economic stability.

President Emmanuel Macron, under pressure to dissolve the parliament, instead opts to seek a new prime minister, marking his fifth such attempt in under two years. With budgetary concerns at the forefront, any new government will face an uphill battle securing parliamentary support for fiscal policies in a deeply fractured political landscape.

Amid calls for a snap election, Macron's challenges are compounded by France's precarious financial situation, risking a ratings downgrade. The outcome has the potential to undermine France's influence in Europe, as fiscal and political dilemmas persist, evoking discontent among the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)