China Stands Against US Tariffs: A Call for India-China Economic Unity

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong publicly condemned the Trump administration's imposition of 50% tariffs on India, labeling it as 'unfair and unreasonable'. He stressed the importance of solidifying Sino-Indian economic relations to effectively counter this challenge.

Aligning on common grounds, Xu emphasized that both India and China face threats from terrorism and can collaborate through multilateral platforms like the SCO and BRICS to address this pressing issue. This shared struggle reinforces the need for a united front in international affairs.

Xu highlighted the potential for economic complementarity between China and India, advocating for increased cooperation in trade and development. As significant emerging economies, he urged both nations to advance mutual growth and support, setting a foundation for enhanced bilateral relations free from third-party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)