Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

Zupee has launched Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform aimed at offering culturally enriched stories to audiences across India, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This expansion marks Zupee's move from online social games to a broader entertainment ecosystem, aligning with its philosophy of creating joyful experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Zupee has announced the debut of Zupee Studio, a new short-format content platform designed to deliver culturally influenced stories to audiences throughout India. This initiative underscores Zupee's expansion from its roots in online social gaming to a more encompassing role within the nation's entertainment landscape.

Zupee Studio is set to offer 1-3 minute mini-episodes across a variety of genres such as romance, drama, thriller, and comedy, tailored for mobile-first consumption. Initially available on select Android devices, the service will soon expand to iOS platforms. Zupee aims to become the top digital entertainment destination for audiences in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Dilsher Singh Malhi, Zupee's Founder and CEO, emphasizes that Zupee Studio aligns with the company's long-established focus on storytelling as a means to engage and inspire. This move builds on Zupee's tradition of blending culture with technology to deliver enriching experiences, extending their philosophy into the realm of entertainment to connect with millions of Indians at scale.

