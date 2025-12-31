Left Menu

Lens Takes Lead in Tight Ligue 1 Title Race

Lens leads Ligue 1 by one point over Paris Saint-Germain, sparking hopes for a thrilling title race. With PSG already facing unexpected setbacks, it's a more competitive season. Key matchups could impact the standings, while prominent players and recent changes aim to drive their teams to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:01 IST
Lens Takes Lead in Tight Ligue 1 Title Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Lens starts the year leading Paris Saint-Germain in a promisingly close Ligue 1 title race. This season has already seen PSG lose twice and score three draws, fostering optimism among French fans for a thrilling competition.

As the 17th round opens, Lens faces Toulouse amid influential performances by goal-scoring winger Florian Thauvin. Meanwhile, PSG will host Paris FC in the first intercity derby since 1990. A loss from either side might present an opportunity for third-place Marseille, who play against struggling Nantes on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Monaco takes on Lyon as it strives for consistency, having recently endured five losses in six league games. In the aftermath of ending a nine-game losing streak and switching coaches, Nice seeks redemption with Claude Puel at the helm.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025