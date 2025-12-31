Lens Takes Lead in Tight Ligue 1 Title Race

Lens starts the year leading Paris Saint-Germain in a promisingly close Ligue 1 title race. This season has already seen PSG lose twice and score three draws, fostering optimism among French fans for a thrilling competition.

As the 17th round opens, Lens faces Toulouse amid influential performances by goal-scoring winger Florian Thauvin. Meanwhile, PSG will host Paris FC in the first intercity derby since 1990. A loss from either side might present an opportunity for third-place Marseille, who play against struggling Nantes on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Monaco takes on Lyon as it strives for consistency, having recently endured five losses in six league games. In the aftermath of ending a nine-game losing streak and switching coaches, Nice seeks redemption with Claude Puel at the helm.