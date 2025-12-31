Magicpin Management Hits the Streets on New Year's Eve Amidst Gig Worker Strike

In an unusual move, the senior management team of Magicpin, led by Founder and CEO Anshoo Sharma, took to the streets to deliver orders on New Year's Eve across major Indian cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This hands-on approach aimed to show solidarity with delivery partners amidst an ongoing strike by gig workers' unions.

Sharma noted that the strike had no impact on Magicpin, attributing stable operations to the commitment of their 'magicfleet' delivery team, who chose to work through one of the busiest nights of the year. The company maintained its service edge with special discounts and offers for customers during the festive rush.

This initiative, according to Sharma, builds on a tradition started the previous year and highlights the company's appreciation for its delivery partners. Key executive figures, including Naman Mawandia, Co-founder & CXO Enterprise Business, and others, joined the effort, further reinforcing support and motivation among the workforce willing to forgo participating in the strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)