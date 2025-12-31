Diplomatic Condolences: Jaishankar's Critical Dhaka Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India in Dhaka at the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. During his visit, Jaishankar conveyed condolences from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Jaishankar's discussions with Rahman highlighted the intention to maintain strong bilateral ties, despite current diplomatic strains. This meeting underscored Rahman's pivotal role in the anticipated election, as he is a key contender for Bangladesh's prime ministership.

Amid tensions between India and Bangladesh, the visit also included diplomatic engagements with regional leaders. Indian officials emphasized the need to focus on shared interests, advocating for cooperation founded on pragmatism and mutual interdependence.