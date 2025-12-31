Left Menu

Diplomatic Condolences: Jaishankar's Critical Dhaka Visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's funeral. He handed a condolence letter from PM Modi to BNP leader Tarique Rahman. The brief encounter marked high-level diplomatic interactions amid tenuous India-Bangladesh relations. Rahman is expected to play a key role in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:02 IST
Diplomatic Condolences: Jaishankar's Critical Dhaka Visit
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India in Dhaka at the funeral of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. During his visit, Jaishankar conveyed condolences from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Jaishankar's discussions with Rahman highlighted the intention to maintain strong bilateral ties, despite current diplomatic strains. This meeting underscored Rahman's pivotal role in the anticipated election, as he is a key contender for Bangladesh's prime ministership.

Amid tensions between India and Bangladesh, the visit also included diplomatic engagements with regional leaders. Indian officials emphasized the need to focus on shared interests, advocating for cooperation founded on pragmatism and mutual interdependence.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegation

BJP Leader Calls for NIA Probe as Karnataka Faces 'Mini-Bangladesh' Allegati...

 India
2
Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

Mumbai's Transport Boost: Extra Services Ring in the New Year

 India
3
Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

Amit Shah's Bengal Surge: BJP Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Battle

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives of Three Elderly in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025