Left Menu

Suspended Officer's Downfall: From Skewed Justice to Scandal

Ritesh Patel, a suspended Rajasthan Police Service officer, has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore using a fake FIR. Accused of pressuring a victim with a false case from the Special Operations Group, Patel confessed after being detained. His suspension followed an illegal bajri transaction incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:59 IST
Suspended Officer's Downfall: From Skewed Justice to Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ritesh Patel, a 2019-batch officer from the Rajasthan Police Service, was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore by threatening his victim with a fraudulent FIR. The arrest followed a coordinated effort by Mahesh Nagar police, as reported on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal revealed that Patel was caught preparing a fake FIR under the Special Operations Group's name to intimidate the complainant, leveraging a previous financial disagreement. After preliminary questioning, Patel admitted to the allegations, leading to his formal arrest.

Previously, Patel was suspended in connection with illegal bajri transactions dating back to 2024. Already under scrutiny for opposing an inspector's cease of unauthorized tractors, his actions were publicized on social media, causing his suspension. This added dimension highlights the officer's contentious history in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

Himachal Pradesh Industries Corporation to Invest in Modernization

 India
2
DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

DGCA Clarifies: Officer Transfers Are Routine, Not Speculative

 India
3
Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Female Chief Secretary

 India
4
Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

Transforming India: PM Modi's Vision Through PRAGATI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025