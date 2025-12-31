Suspended Officer's Downfall: From Skewed Justice to Scandal

Ritesh Patel, a 2019-batch officer from the Rajasthan Police Service, was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore by threatening his victim with a fraudulent FIR. The arrest followed a coordinated effort by Mahesh Nagar police, as reported on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal revealed that Patel was caught preparing a fake FIR under the Special Operations Group's name to intimidate the complainant, leveraging a previous financial disagreement. After preliminary questioning, Patel admitted to the allegations, leading to his formal arrest.

Previously, Patel was suspended in connection with illegal bajri transactions dating back to 2024. Already under scrutiny for opposing an inspector's cease of unauthorized tractors, his actions were publicized on social media, causing his suspension. This added dimension highlights the officer's contentious history in law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)