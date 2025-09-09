European Shares Surge Amid Merger Optimism and French Political Uncertainty

European shares climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by a series of merger deals that offset political instability in France following Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's ousting in a no-confidence vote. The pan-European STOXX 600 reached 552.59 points, with basic resources leading sector gains.

Anglo American shares soared 6.8% following its announcement of a $50 billion merger with Canada's Teck Resources, forming the new Anglo Teck Plc, as Teck's Frankfurt-listed shares rose 12%. Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 index added 0.3% amid bond market jitters concerning fiscal stability, leading to a eurozone bond selloff last week.

In other market developments, Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena gained 4.1% after hitting its bid target Mediobanca, while Novartis' shares dipped despite announcing a $1.4 billion acquisition of Tourmaline Bio. Attention turns to the ECB's rate decision and U.S. inflation data later this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)