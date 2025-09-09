Delhi-NCR's Gig Economy: A Pathway to Prosperity

In the bustling region of Delhi-NCR, gig workers are witnessing a significant increase in their disposable incomes, thanks to opportunities in part-time, seasonal, and gig roles. A recent white paper by Empower India highlights how e-commerce giants are reshaping the employment landscape.

The study, based on over 90,000 survey responses and direct interviews, reveals how e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Delhivery, and Meesho offer structured career progression, rivaling traditional employment in appeal. Many young workers are drawn to these platforms for the stability and long-term prospects they provide.

Infrastructure investment, inclusive workplace policies, and skill development initiatives are pivotal in providing dignified employment opportunities. Empower India's director general, K Giri, stressed the need for a comprehensive social security framework for gig workers while lauding the retail sector's role in fostering sustainable careers and inclusive growth.