Delhi-NCR's Gig Economy: A Pathway to Prosperity

In Delhi-NCR, nearly 70% of gig workers are experiencing increased disposable incomes through roles in e-commerce and retail, according to a white paper by Empower India. Companies like Amazon and Delhivery are central to this change, offering training, upskilling, and career progression, fostering economic stability and inclusive growth.

In the bustling region of Delhi-NCR, gig workers are witnessing a significant increase in their disposable incomes, thanks to opportunities in part-time, seasonal, and gig roles. A recent white paper by Empower India highlights how e-commerce giants are reshaping the employment landscape.

The study, based on over 90,000 survey responses and direct interviews, reveals how e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Delhivery, and Meesho offer structured career progression, rivaling traditional employment in appeal. Many young workers are drawn to these platforms for the stability and long-term prospects they provide.

Infrastructure investment, inclusive workplace policies, and skill development initiatives are pivotal in providing dignified employment opportunities. Empower India's director general, K Giri, stressed the need for a comprehensive social security framework for gig workers while lauding the retail sector's role in fostering sustainable careers and inclusive growth.

