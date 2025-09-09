Left Menu

Poland's Monetary Policy: Navigating Interest Rate Cuts Amidst Economic Challenges

The Polish Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is considering further interest rate cuts this year, amidst economic uncertainties. MPC member Henryk Wnorowski notes that loose fiscal policy, high spending, and inflationary pressures remain key challenges. The upcoming September inflation reading will be critical in shaping future rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:15 IST
Poland's Monetary Policy: Navigating Interest Rate Cuts Amidst Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is weighing the possibility of additional interest rate cuts this year, despite the complicated economic landscape. Recent remarks by MPC member Henryk Wnorowski highlight the caution required due to ongoing disinflation obstacles.

The National Bank of Poland's recent decision to reduce the main rate to 4.75% has been influenced by concerns over governmental fiscal policies and a robust economic growth trajectory. As Wnorowski explained, fiscal looseness and escalating expenditure are significant uncertainties impeding fiscal consolidation efforts.

Recent fiscal forecasts project Poland's budget deficit at 6.9% of GDP by 2025, one of the highest in the EU. Furthermore, the Fitch Agency's revision of Poland's outlook to 'negative' introduces additional speculation over the fiscal path. The forthcoming inflation data for September will be pivotal in guiding the MPC's cautious approach to rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

Kerala Police Faces Scrutiny Over Custodial Torture Allegations

 India
2
ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

ASML's $1.5 Billion Bet on Mistral Boosts Europe's AI Sovereignty

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorter

Revolutionizing Recycling: Guangdong Databeyond's Breakthrough Optical Sorte...

 China
4
LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

LYNO: Revolutionizing DeFi with AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High ESG scores don’t guarantee more accurate financial forecasts

Data and cost barriers blocking AI’s sustainable construction potential

Cloud-based AI platform boosts greenhouse crop monitoring

EHR system hacks surge as network servers and email become weak links

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025