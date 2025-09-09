Poland's Monetary Policy: Navigating Interest Rate Cuts Amidst Economic Challenges

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is weighing the possibility of additional interest rate cuts this year, despite the complicated economic landscape. Recent remarks by MPC member Henryk Wnorowski highlight the caution required due to ongoing disinflation obstacles.

The National Bank of Poland's recent decision to reduce the main rate to 4.75% has been influenced by concerns over governmental fiscal policies and a robust economic growth trajectory. As Wnorowski explained, fiscal looseness and escalating expenditure are significant uncertainties impeding fiscal consolidation efforts.

Recent fiscal forecasts project Poland's budget deficit at 6.9% of GDP by 2025, one of the highest in the EU. Furthermore, the Fitch Agency's revision of Poland's outlook to 'negative' introduces additional speculation over the fiscal path. The forthcoming inflation data for September will be pivotal in guiding the MPC's cautious approach to rate adjustments.

