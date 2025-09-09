Kolkata Port Extends Support Amid Nepal Crisis

In response to the political turmoil in Nepal, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata, has committed to supporting seamless cargo movement to the crisis-hit nation. This declaration follows Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amid widespread protests against the government.

Deputy Chairman of SMP Port, Samrat Rahi, emphasized the significance of Nepal as a major user of Kolkata's port facilities, especially for third-country trade primarily transported via rail. Rahi assured that while no special support has been requisitioned yet, the port remains prepared to offer necessary assistance if needed.

The existing infrastructure, including container freight stations with warehousing near both countries' borders, is expected to maintain operational continuity. Despite Nepal's trade volume constituting a small percentage of the port's annual cargo, the bilateral exchange remains critical, with India's exports significantly impacting Nepal's GDP.

