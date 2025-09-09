Left Menu

Kolkata Port Extends Support Amid Nepal Crisis

Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata pledges support for cargo movement to Nepal amid political unrest. As Nepal's Prime Minister resigns following protests, the port stands ready to assist with trade disruptions. Bilateral trade is crucial as India remains Nepal's largest trading partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the political turmoil in Nepal, Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata, has committed to supporting seamless cargo movement to the crisis-hit nation. This declaration follows Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation amid widespread protests against the government.

Deputy Chairman of SMP Port, Samrat Rahi, emphasized the significance of Nepal as a major user of Kolkata's port facilities, especially for third-country trade primarily transported via rail. Rahi assured that while no special support has been requisitioned yet, the port remains prepared to offer necessary assistance if needed.

The existing infrastructure, including container freight stations with warehousing near both countries' borders, is expected to maintain operational continuity. Despite Nepal's trade volume constituting a small percentage of the port's annual cargo, the bilateral exchange remains critical, with India's exports significantly impacting Nepal's GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

