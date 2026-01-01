Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash
Madhya Pradesh's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faces criticism after using derogatory language in response to a journalist's questions about a water contamination crisis in Indore. The incident, captured on video and widely shared, has led to calls for his resignation amid public outrage over the deadly diarrhoea outbreak.
Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has ignited controversy following remarks made during a media interaction concerning a water contamination crisis in Indore.
The incident unfolded as Vijayvargiya was questioned by a TV journalist regarding a diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area, where four people have officially died and 212 have been hospitalized.
The heated exchange, during which Vijayvargiya used a slang term on camera, has triggered demands for his resignation and heightened scrutiny on his handling of the situation.
