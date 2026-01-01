Minister's Verbal Slip Amid Water Crisis Spurs Political Backlash

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has ignited controversy following remarks made during a media interaction concerning a water contamination crisis in Indore.

The incident unfolded as Vijayvargiya was questioned by a TV journalist regarding a diarrhoea outbreak in the Bhagirathpura area, where four people have officially died and 212 have been hospitalized.

The heated exchange, during which Vijayvargiya used a slang term on camera, has triggered demands for his resignation and heightened scrutiny on his handling of the situation.

