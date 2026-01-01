Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly New Year’s Drone Strike

Russia accused Ukraine of a drone strike that killed at least 24 people in Kherson on New Year's Day. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations, and images claiming to show the aftermath remain unverified. Russia called the act a deliberate attack on civilians and labeled it a war crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:40 IST
Tensions Escalate: Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Deadly New Year’s Drone Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia has charged Ukraine with executing a deadly drone strike in the disputed Kherson region, resulting in at least 24 civilian casualties, including a child. The attack, which occurred as villagers celebrated New Year's Eve, reportedly set buildings ablaze and caused significant destruction.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor, claimed that three Ukrainian drones targeted a hotel and cafe in Khorly, resulting in the deaths of civilians, many of whom were burned alive. Russian Foreign Ministry officials condemned the assault as a premeditated war crime orchestrated to maximize civilian harm.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, there was no immediate response from Ukraine. Russia's claims have not been independently verified, casting doubt on the narratives and fueling geopolitical tensions. The situation underscores the fragile dynamics in a region rife with conflict over territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

Delhi Courts Excel in POCSO Case Disposals: A Tipping Point in Justice

 India
2
Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

Court Grants Bail in Pretext of Marriage Case

 India
3
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Ca...

 India
4
Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

Bulgaria Joins the Eurozone: A New Financial Era Begins

 Bulgaria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026