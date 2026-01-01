In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Russia has charged Ukraine with executing a deadly drone strike in the disputed Kherson region, resulting in at least 24 civilian casualties, including a child. The attack, which occurred as villagers celebrated New Year's Eve, reportedly set buildings ablaze and caused significant destruction.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor, claimed that three Ukrainian drones targeted a hotel and cafe in Khorly, resulting in the deaths of civilians, many of whom were burned alive. Russian Foreign Ministry officials condemned the assault as a premeditated war crime orchestrated to maximize civilian harm.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, there was no immediate response from Ukraine. Russia's claims have not been independently verified, casting doubt on the narratives and fueling geopolitical tensions. The situation underscores the fragile dynamics in a region rife with conflict over territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)