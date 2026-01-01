Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles

The Delhi Police has achieved a significant breakthrough in a nationwide initiative named 'Operation Vishwas', reclaiming 711 mobile phones worth around Rs 1 crore from the Shahdara district. An official has confirmed that 86 of these phones have already been returned to their rightful owners.

Launched in May of the previous year, 'Operation Vishwas' focuses on tracing and reclaiming stolen, snatched, or lost mobile devices. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam highlighted that the recovery was made possible through strategic technical analysis, which led to the assembly of 13 dedicated teams across various stations and district units.

The initiative has required both direct contact with individuals who willingly returned phones, as well as more targeted field actions to secure the devices. Police records reveal that the Shahdara district itself has recovered increasing numbers of devices, with 205 phones in 2023, 555 in 2024, and 711 in 2025, culminating in a total of 1,471 recovered in three years.

