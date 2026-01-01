Left Menu

India and Pakistan Exchange Nuclear and Prisoner Lists: A Diplomatic Tradition

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and prisoners on Thursday, part of longstanding agreements to enhance transparency and diplomacy. These exchanges occur biannually, with the nuclear list agreement dating back to 1988 and the prisoner list agreement established in 2008.

On Thursday, India and Pakistan upheld their diplomatic traditions by exchanging lists of nuclear installations under a bilateral agreement that prohibits attacks on each other's nuclear facilities. This exchange is part of a longstanding commitment to enhance transparency between the two nations.

Alongside the nuclear installation exchange, lists of prisoners were also swapped in accordance with the consular access agreement signed in 2008. The Pakistani government transferred the list to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, detailing 257 Indian prisoners, including 199 fishermen and 58 civilians, held in its custody.

Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi highlighted that sharing these lists underscores a continued commitment to the bilateral agreements, with obligations for both countries to make these exchanges biannually in January and July. India reciprocated by sharing a similar prisoner list with Pakistani officials in New Delhi.

