Bajaj Auto Passes GST Benefits to Consumers Ahead of Festive Season

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will completely pass on the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to its customers, translating to savings of Rs 20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles, and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheeler range.

The company hailed the GST reform as a 'landmark' decision, especially as it coincides with the upcoming festive season, which traditionally sees increased consumer spending. According to Bajaj Auto, this initiative will put more money into the pockets of millions, enhancing affordability and mobility for families, daily commuters, and small business operators across India.

Effective from September 22, 2025, the price reductions will be applied at Bajaj and KTM dealerships nationwide. Highlighting the positive impact on consumer sentiment, Bajaj Auto's Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, praised the government for introducing such an initiative that underscores the importance of two- and three-wheelers in supporting livelihoods and achieving family aspirations.