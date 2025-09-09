Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Passes GST Benefits to Consumers Ahead of Festive Season

Bajaj Auto announces passing on GST reductions to customers, offering discounts on two-wheelers, KTM motorcycles, and three-wheelers. Marked as a timely 'landmark' reform ahead of the festive season, this move aims to boost consumer sentiment, providing affordable mobility solutions for families, commuters, and small business owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:33 IST
Bajaj Auto Passes GST Benefits to Consumers Ahead of Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Auto has announced that it will completely pass on the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction to its customers, translating to savings of Rs 20,000 on two-wheelers and KTM motorcycles, and up to Rs 24,000 on its three-wheeler range.

The company hailed the GST reform as a 'landmark' decision, especially as it coincides with the upcoming festive season, which traditionally sees increased consumer spending. According to Bajaj Auto, this initiative will put more money into the pockets of millions, enhancing affordability and mobility for families, daily commuters, and small business operators across India.

Effective from September 22, 2025, the price reductions will be applied at Bajaj and KTM dealerships nationwide. Highlighting the positive impact on consumer sentiment, Bajaj Auto's Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, praised the government for introducing such an initiative that underscores the importance of two- and three-wheelers in supporting livelihoods and achieving family aspirations.

