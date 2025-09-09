Yamaha Cuts Prices, Accelerates Festive Demand: GST Relief on Two-Wheelers

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd revealed on Tuesday a significant price reduction across its two-wheeler range to reflect the GST rate cut benefits. The effective date for these new prices is set for September 22, 2025, aligning with the government's revised tax initiative.

The company detailed specific reductions, such as the R15 model's price dropping from Rs 2,12,020 to Rs 1,94,439. Additionally, the RayZR model sees a decrease to Rs 86,001, lowering from Rs 93,760. These adjustments represent Yamaha's commitment to passing cost benefits to its customers.

In a statement, Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Itaru Otani expressed gratitude to the Indian government for the GST rate reductions, highlighting the potential for increased two-wheeler sales during the festive season. Otani emphasized that the measure is set to directly benefit buyers and boost the overall market.