Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Recalled Over Rear-View Camera Issues

Ford has announced a recall of 1.9 million vehicles globally due to faulty rear-view cameras. This recall impacts models from 2015 to 2019, including the Lincoln MKC, Mustang, and other popular lines. According to Ford's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the camera issue results in inverted, distorted, or blank images.

The recall affects approximately 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada, and 300,000 across other markets worldwide. Ford acknowledged receiving 44,123 warranty claims related to this defect and being involved in 18 incidents, although no injuries have been reported as a result.

Dealers will conduct inspections and replace faulty cameras. This comes after Ford paid a $165 million civil penalty following an earlier NHTSA investigation. In related developments, Canadian supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras fitted to certain Ford and Stellantis vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)