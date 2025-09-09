Left Menu

Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Recalled Over Rear-View Camera Issues

Ford recalls 1.9 million vehicles worldwide due to faulty rear-view cameras affecting models from 2015 to 2019. The recall involves 1.45 million cars in the U.S., 122,000 in Canada, and 300,000 elsewhere. Despite 44,123 warranty claims and 18 accidents, no injuries were reported. Dealers will inspect and replace the cameras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:10 IST
Ford's Massive Recall: 1.9 Million Vehicles Recalled Over Rear-View Camera Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford has announced a recall of 1.9 million vehicles globally due to faulty rear-view cameras. This recall impacts models from 2015 to 2019, including the Lincoln MKC, Mustang, and other popular lines. According to Ford's filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the camera issue results in inverted, distorted, or blank images.

The recall affects approximately 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, 122,000 in Canada, and 300,000 across other markets worldwide. Ford acknowledged receiving 44,123 warranty claims related to this defect and being involved in 18 incidents, although no injuries have been reported as a result.

Dealers will conduct inspections and replace faulty cameras. This comes after Ford paid a $165 million civil penalty following an earlier NHTSA investigation. In related developments, Canadian supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rear-view cameras fitted to certain Ford and Stellantis vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality

Telangana's Blueprint for Next-Gen Education: A Leap Towards Equality

 India
2
BJP's arithmetical victory in VP poll is both moral and political defeat; ideological battle continues undiminished: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.

BJP's arithmetical victory in VP poll is both moral and political defeat; id...

 India
3
Karnataka MLA's Betting Scandal Unveiled by ED Seizures

Karnataka MLA's Betting Scandal Unveiled by ED Seizures

 India
4
Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict

Drone Strikes Escalate Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025