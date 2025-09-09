Vodafone Idea Fights Back: Supreme Court Petition to Quash AGR Demands

Vodafone Idea Ltd has escalated its legal battle over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands, bringing the issue to India's Supreme Court. The telecom giant is seeking the quashing of additional AGR demands for periods up to the fiscal year 2016-17, following the guidelines set in February 2020.

Filed on September 8, the plea calls for the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to thoroughly reassess and reconcile AGR dues as per these guidelines. This move comes after previous Supreme Court rulings dismissed telecom operators' pleas for rectifying errors in the calculation of AGR dues.

The legal developments continue as Vodafone Idea and other telecom firms navigate hefty payment obligations, with a staggering Rs 93,520 crore of AGR dues in the balance. The court earlier ruled a 10-year timeline for payment, with initial installments already in motion.