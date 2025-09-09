Global Fintech Fest Set to Redefine India-UK Economic Synergy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer will attend the Global Fintech Fest in India. The event, hosting over a dozen central banks, 500 investors, and 400 exhibitors, aims to enhance economic ties, particularly in fintech and regulatory innovation, between India and the UK.
In a significant move to fortify economic relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK counterpart Keir Starmer are scheduled to attend the Global Fintech Fest next month, as confirmed by event organizers.
The three-day event, commencing on October 7, will see participation from over a dozen central banks, including regulators from Germany, France, Switzerland, and Singapore, alongside 500 global investors and 400 exhibitors.
Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan emphasized that this high-level participation would transform the event into a pivotal platform, driving thought leadership aimed at equitable and sustainable financial progress globally. The UK and India's strategic economic ties, especially in financial services and technology, showcase immense potential through India's expansive digital infrastructure and the UK's fintech proficiency.
