Left Menu

Global Fintech Fest Set to Redefine India-UK Economic Synergy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer will attend the Global Fintech Fest in India. The event, hosting over a dozen central banks, 500 investors, and 400 exhibitors, aims to enhance economic ties, particularly in fintech and regulatory innovation, between India and the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:02 IST
Global Fintech Fest Set to Redefine India-UK Economic Synergy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to fortify economic relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK counterpart Keir Starmer are scheduled to attend the Global Fintech Fest next month, as confirmed by event organizers.

The three-day event, commencing on October 7, will see participation from over a dozen central banks, including regulators from Germany, France, Switzerland, and Singapore, alongside 500 global investors and 400 exhibitors.

Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan emphasized that this high-level participation would transform the event into a pivotal platform, driving thought leadership aimed at equitable and sustainable financial progress globally. The UK and India's strategic economic ties, especially in financial services and technology, showcase immense potential through India's expansive digital infrastructure and the UK's fintech proficiency.

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

 India
2
Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

Former CM Khanduri Hospitalized: CM Dhami Extends Support

 India
3
Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

Peaceful Resilience in Maddur Amid Communal Tensions

 India
4
EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

EU Expands Market Access for Indian Seafood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025