Massive Ford Recall: Camera Glitch Leads to Safety Concerns

Ford has announced a recall affecting almost 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the rear view cameras. The issue, which causes the camera to show a blank or distorted image on the center display screen when the vehicle is in reverse, poses a safety risk by potentially obstructing the driver's rear view.

The recall covers several models from the 2015 to 2019 production years, including the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, and the F-Series Super Duty trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed that Ford has acknowledged 18 related accidents, though no injuries have been reported.

According to the NHTSA's recall report, Ford will notify affected vehicle owners via mail. Owners will then be instructed to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have their rear view cameras inspected and potentially replaced at no cost to them.