Left Menu

Massive Ford Recall: Camera Glitch Leads to Safety Concerns

Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million U.S. vehicles due to rear view camera issues causing blank or distorted images, increasing crash risks. The recall affects models from 2015-2019, including Lincoln and Mustang. Owners will be notified by mail for free dealer inspection and possible camera replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:44 IST
Massive Ford Recall: Camera Glitch Leads to Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Ford has announced a recall affecting almost 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to a defect in the rear view cameras. The issue, which causes the camera to show a blank or distorted image on the center display screen when the vehicle is in reverse, poses a safety risk by potentially obstructing the driver's rear view.

The recall covers several models from the 2015 to 2019 production years, including the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, and the F-Series Super Duty trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) disclosed that Ford has acknowledged 18 related accidents, though no injuries have been reported.

According to the NHTSA's recall report, Ford will notify affected vehicle owners via mail. Owners will then be instructed to visit a Ford or Lincoln dealership to have their rear view cameras inspected and potentially replaced at no cost to them.

TRENDING

1
Nepal's Unrest: Army Chief Calls for Dialogue Amidst Turmoil

Nepal's Unrest: Army Chief Calls for Dialogue Amidst Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Tragic Death of Migrant Worker: Family's Journey to Bring Son Home

Tragic Death of Migrant Worker: Family's Journey to Bring Son Home

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Village Wall Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Village Wall Collapse Claims Lives

 India
4
Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with Enhanced Features

Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with Enhanced Features

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025