Flight Cancellations Amid Kathmandu Crisis: Airlines Take Precautionary Measures

In response to significant anti-government protests in Nepal, multiple airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights connecting Kathmandu. The decision comes as Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport faces temporary closure due to the unrest, affecting international flight operations.

An Air India plane returning to Delhi reported smoke during its final approach at Kathmandu, leading to precautionary cancellations. Similarly, IndiGo and SpiceJet announced flight suspensions until the situation stabilizes. IndiGo stated that all flights would be suspended until midday on September 10th.

Responding to the disruption, Air India and IndiGo are providing waivers on rescheduling fees for affected passengers with confirmed bookings until September 12. Meanwhile, Indian authorities have advised citizens to delay travel plans to the region until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)