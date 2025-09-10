Poland's Major Airports Close Amid Unplanned Military Activity

In an unexpected move, four of Poland's main airports, including Warsaw's Chopin Airport, were closed on Tuesday night due to unplanned military activities relating to state security measures.

The closure, aimed at safeguarding national security, was confirmed by notices posted on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's website.

Additionally, Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport, and Lublin Airport also halted operations, illustrating the widespread impact of these security measures.