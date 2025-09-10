Left Menu

Poland's Major Airports Close Amid Unplanned Military Activity

Four major airports in Poland, including Warsaw's Chopin Airport, were shut down due to unplanned military activities aimed at ensuring state security. The other affected airports are Rzeszów–Jasionka, Warsaw Modlin, and Lublin, according to the FAA notices.

In an unexpected move, four of Poland's main airports, including Warsaw's Chopin Airport, were closed on Tuesday night due to unplanned military activities relating to state security measures.

The closure, aimed at safeguarding national security, was confirmed by notices posted on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's website.

Additionally, Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport, and Lublin Airport also halted operations, illustrating the widespread impact of these security measures.

