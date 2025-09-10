Asian Markets Surge Amid Wall Street Optimism and US-China Trade Talks

Asian markets saw a boost early Wednesday as most shares rallied, riding the wave of record highs on Wall Street. The positive sentiment stems from fresh hopes that the US Federal Reserve could lower interest rates soon.

In Asian indices, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced by 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi surged 1.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.7%. In contrast, the Shanghai Composite experienced a minimal decline, down less than 0.1% amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

The optimism on Wall Street is largely influenced by expectations that the Federal Reserve will address job market weaknesses by cutting interest rates, overlooking inflation concerns fueled by President Trump's existing tariffs.