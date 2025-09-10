Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid Wall Street Optimism and US-China Trade Talks

Asian shares rose in early trading sessions following significant Wall Street rallies, driven by optimism that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. Meanwhile, US-China tariff tensions linger. Investors anticipate that rate cuts could help the economy despite potential inflation risks from ongoing tariffs.

Asian markets saw a boost early Wednesday as most shares rallied, riding the wave of record highs on Wall Street. The positive sentiment stems from fresh hopes that the US Federal Reserve could lower interest rates soon.

In Asian indices, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced by 0.5%, South Korea's Kospi surged 1.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.7%. In contrast, the Shanghai Composite experienced a minimal decline, down less than 0.1% amid ongoing US-China trade negotiations.

The optimism on Wall Street is largely influenced by expectations that the Federal Reserve will address job market weaknesses by cutting interest rates, overlooking inflation concerns fueled by President Trump's existing tariffs.

