Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes
Royal Enfield is reducing prices of its 350 cc bike range by up to Rs 22,000 starting September 22, 2025, to reflect the recent GST rate cuts. The company will apply the new rates across all its products, including motorcycles, apparel, and accessories, making its offerings more accessible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:31 IST
Country: India
- India
Royal Enfield announced a price reduction on its 350cc bike range, slashing prices by up to Rs 22,000. The decision follows the recent GST rate reforms, allowing the company to pass on the savings to consumers.
The price adjustment aims to make the motorcycles more attainable for enthusiasts, providing significant savings across its range of motorcycles, services, apparel, and accessories.
The updated pricing, reflecting the revised GST rates, will be effective from September 22, 2025, for models above 350cc. Royal Enfield remains committed to enhancing customer satisfaction with these changes.
