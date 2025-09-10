Royal Enfield Slashes Prices on 350cc Bikes

Royal Enfield announced a price reduction on its 350cc bike range, slashing prices by up to Rs 22,000. The decision follows the recent GST rate reforms, allowing the company to pass on the savings to consumers.

The price adjustment aims to make the motorcycles more attainable for enthusiasts, providing significant savings across its range of motorcycles, services, apparel, and accessories.

The updated pricing, reflecting the revised GST rates, will be effective from September 22, 2025, for models above 350cc. Royal Enfield remains committed to enhancing customer satisfaction with these changes.