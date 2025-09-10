Left Menu

Urban Company IPO Surges on Opening Day with Strong Investor Response

Urban Company's IPO was subscribed by 83% on its first day. Retail and non-institutional investors quickly filled their categories, while qualified institutional buyers took 20%. The Rs 1,900-crore offering, open until September 12, aims to fund technology development and corporate growth. Accel India and Elevation Capital are among the selling stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:25 IST
Urban Company IPO Surges on Opening Day with Strong Investor Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Urban Company Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) made a significant impact on its opening day, with an 83% subscription rate within minutes of the share sale commencing.

The data from the National Stock Exchange revealed that bids for 8,85,21,050 shares were received against the 10,67,73,244 shares available, marking a strong interest from retail and non-institutional investors, who saw their portions fully subscribed. In contrast, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment reached a 20% subscription.

The Rs 1,900-crore IPO, which has garnered Rs 854 crore from anchor investors, remains open until September 12, with a price band of Rs 98-103 per share, valuing the company at Rs 14,790 crore at the upper end. Proceeds will be used for technology and infrastructure development, while existing stakeholders like Accel India and Elevation Capital plan to divest stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
2
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
3
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
4
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025