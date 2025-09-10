Left Menu

Epique Real Ventures: Transforming Punjab's Real Estate Landscape

Epique Real Ventures, a leading real estate consultancy by RAAH Realogics, wins the 'Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory Firm in the Region' at BizNEXT Summit by News18. The firm, lauded for strategic growth and impact in Punjab, also received 'Emerging Start-Up of the Year Award.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:16 IST
Epique Real Ventures Clinches Two Major Awards, Validates Leadership in Punjab's Real Estate Advisory. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Epique Real Ventures, operating under the banner of RAAH Realogics, has been recognized for its significant contributions to Northern India's real estate sector. The consultancy was awarded the 'Fastest Growing Real Estate Advisory Firm in the Region' at the BizNEXT Summit organized by News18 Punjab & Haryana, acknowledging its remarkable growth and strategic impact on Punjab's property landscape.

The accolade was presented by Mr. Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister, Government of Punjab, to the firm's leadership. In addition to this recognition, Epique Real Ventures, led by industry veteran Mr. Himanshu Pant, also received the 'Emerging Start-Up of the Year Award' in real estate advisory and consulting, further cementing its position as a key player in the market.

Focusing on premium consulting and expanding across cities like Mohali and Ludhiana, with plans for Amritsar, the company employs its Integrated Value Architecture to set benchmarks in transparency and accountability. Mr. Pant emphasized the role of client trust and team efforts in their success, pledging continued commitment to excellence in real estate advisory services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

