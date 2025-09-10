Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European shares rose as Inditex sales improved and Novo Nordisk unveiled cost-saving plans. Retailer stocks led gains, while tech stocks also performed well. France's political appointment and defense concerns added complexity to the markets. The European Central Bank's upcoming monetary decision remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:32 IST
European shares experienced an uplift on Wednesday as Spanish fast-fashion leader Inditex reported an upswing in sales, and Novo Nordisk announced significant cost-saving strategies. The retail sector particularly shone, climbing 2.6% with Inditex surging 7% due to improving demand between August and early September.

The healthcare sector saw movement with Novo Nordisk's shares boosting nearly 2.6% as the firm disclosed potential workforce reductions to enhance competitiveness in the weight-loss drug market. However, the overall healthcare market has seen a more than 3% decline this year.

Political developments in France signaled change as Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister. European tech stocks also saw a lift with SAP and ASML gaining, while defense concerns followed Poland's interception of drones amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

