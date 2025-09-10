European Shares Surge Amid Retail and Tech Gains

European shares experienced an uplift on Wednesday as Spanish fast-fashion leader Inditex reported an upswing in sales, and Novo Nordisk announced significant cost-saving strategies. The retail sector particularly shone, climbing 2.6% with Inditex surging 7% due to improving demand between August and early September.

The healthcare sector saw movement with Novo Nordisk's shares boosting nearly 2.6% as the firm disclosed potential workforce reductions to enhance competitiveness in the weight-loss drug market. However, the overall healthcare market has seen a more than 3% decline this year.

Political developments in France signaled change as Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister. European tech stocks also saw a lift with SAP and ASML gaining, while defense concerns followed Poland's interception of drones amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

