Left Menu

MG Windsor: A Futuristic CUV Revolutionizing India's EV Market

The MG Windsor CUV by JSW MG Motor India broke sales records in August 2025, selling over 4,511 units. Known for its unique features and recognized with awards, the vehicle has claimed a strong position in India's EV segment. The joint venture strives to advance automotive innovation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 15:59 IST
MG Windsor: A Futuristic CUV Revolutionizing India's EV Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August 2025, JSW MG Motor India reported record-breaking sales for the MG Windsor, with 4,511 units sold. The vehicle has become a leader in the Indian EV market, capturing significant attention with its combination of comfort, style, and technology. The MG Windsor's success is marked by over 41,000 units sold since its inception and more than 30 awards, including the prestigious Green Car Award 2025 by iCOTY.

Selling at a competitive BaaS price and powered by a 100 kW engine, the MG Windsor is designed to bridge the gap between sedans and SUVs. It features a futuristic design and includes business-class comfort with its 'Aero Lounge' seats. The 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display enhances the intuitive driving experience, defining the vehicle as a modern marvel in the industry.

Originating from the renowned Morris Garages UK, JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with SAIC Motor, aims to build a sustainable automotive ecosystem. By focusing on localization and innovative technology, it seeks to revolutionize the Indian automotive landscape, providing advanced, sustainable mobility solutions for the future.

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

 India
2
India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025