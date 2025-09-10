MG Windsor: A Futuristic CUV Revolutionizing India's EV Market

In August 2025, JSW MG Motor India reported record-breaking sales for the MG Windsor, with 4,511 units sold. The vehicle has become a leader in the Indian EV market, capturing significant attention with its combination of comfort, style, and technology. The MG Windsor's success is marked by over 41,000 units sold since its inception and more than 30 awards, including the prestigious Green Car Award 2025 by iCOTY.

Selling at a competitive BaaS price and powered by a 100 kW engine, the MG Windsor is designed to bridge the gap between sedans and SUVs. It features a futuristic design and includes business-class comfort with its 'Aero Lounge' seats. The 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display enhances the intuitive driving experience, defining the vehicle as a modern marvel in the industry.

Originating from the renowned Morris Garages UK, JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with SAIC Motor, aims to build a sustainable automotive ecosystem. By focusing on localization and innovative technology, it seeks to revolutionize the Indian automotive landscape, providing advanced, sustainable mobility solutions for the future.