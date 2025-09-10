Left Menu

MG Windsor Sets New Sales Records in India's EV Market

In August 2025, MG MG Motor India reported its highest-ever sales for the MG Windsor, marking a record month for the innovative EV. Leading the Indian market, this CUV combines sedan comfort with SUV versatility and features advanced technology, including a 15.6-inch touch display.

MG Windsor Reigns as India's Best-Selling EV for 11 Months in a Row, Registers Highest-Ever Monthly Sales yet Again - Sells 4511* Units in Aug. Image Credit: ANI
MG MG Motor India achieved remarkable success in August 2025, recording unprecedented monthly sales figures for its flagship electric vehicle, the MG Windsor. With 4,511 units sold, this milestone underscores the brand's growing dominance in India's competitive EV sector.

Beyond wholesale achievements, the MG Windsor also celebrated record-breaking retail figures and customer deliveries in the same month. Since its launch, over 41,000 units have been sold, cementing the Windsor's status as a trailblazer in the four-wheeler EV market. The vehicle boasts more than 30 accolades, including the prestigious iCOTY Green Car Award 2025.

Offered at a starting BaaS price of INR 9.99 lakh with additional running costs of INR 3.9 per kilometer, the MG Windsor stands out with its cutting-edge 'AeroGlide' design. Its 'Aero Lounge' seats and a commanding 15.6-inch GRANDVIEW Touch Display enhance driver convenience and passenger comfort, setting a new standard in automotive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

