JSW MG Motor India Achieves Record 19% Sales Growth in 2025
JSW MG Motor India has announced a 19% year-on-year sales growth, reaching 70,554 units in 2025. The firm also achieved 6,500 wholesale units in December, with significant demand for both ICE and EV portfolios. MG SELECT saw a remarkable 38% month-on-month growth in wholesales.
- Country:
- India
JSW MG Motor India recorded a notable 19% year-on-year sales growth, reaching 70,554 units in calendar year 2025, compared to the previous year.
In December 2025 alone, the company registered wholesale figures of 6,500 units, demonstrating continued demand for its internal combustion engine (ICE) and Electric Vehicle (EV) offerings, according to a company statement.
Additionally, the MG SELECT luxury retail channel experienced a significant 38% month-on-month increase in wholesale growth, further highlighting the brand's expanding market presence. The company also surpassed a cumulative EV sales milestone of over 100,000 units.
(With inputs from agencies.)