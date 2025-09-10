Left Menu

Kerala State Financial Enterprises Earns Prestigious Swadesh Samman Award

Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) received the Swadesh Samman Award at the 6th Swadesh Conclave in New Delhi, honoring its leadership in the public sector non-banking industry. The accolades were presented by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, acknowledging KSFE's growth, innovation, and significant fiscal success under the Kerala Government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:14 IST
Kerala State Financial Enterprises Earns Prestigious Swadesh Samman Award
Justice Kotishwar Singh and Union Minister Jatin Prasad present certificate of honour to KSFE Chairman K. Varadarajan and Managing Director Dr. S.K. Sanil.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous event in New Delhi, the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) was honored with the esteemed Swadesh Samman Award. Recognized for its outstanding contribution to the public sector non-banking sector, this accolade is a testament to KSFE's exceptional performance and leadership standards within the industry.

The award was presented to KSFE's Chairman Sri Varadarajan and Managing Director Dr. S. K. Sanil by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Additionally, a Certificate of Honor was bestowed by Supreme Court Justice Kotiswar Singh, highlighting KSFE's success in fostering growth and innovation in the MNBC landscape.

KSFE's remarkable profitability, achieving a historic business volume of ₹1 lakh crore, has set new benchmarks under the stewardship of the Kerala Government. With commitment to modernization and transparency, KSFE continues to embody the transformative vision of Bharat, joining an elite cadre of past awardees, including luminaries and notable institutions like ISRO and Prasar Bharati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

Mungantiwar Warns BJP: Loyalty Over Machines

 India
2
Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions

 Germany
3
Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

Trailblazing Remote Robotic Surgery in the Northeast of India

 India
4
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025