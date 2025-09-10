Kerala State Financial Enterprises Earns Prestigious Swadesh Samman Award

In a momentous event in New Delhi, the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) was honored with the esteemed Swadesh Samman Award. Recognized for its outstanding contribution to the public sector non-banking sector, this accolade is a testament to KSFE's exceptional performance and leadership standards within the industry.

The award was presented to KSFE's Chairman Sri Varadarajan and Managing Director Dr. S. K. Sanil by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Sri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Additionally, a Certificate of Honor was bestowed by Supreme Court Justice Kotiswar Singh, highlighting KSFE's success in fostering growth and innovation in the MNBC landscape.

KSFE's remarkable profitability, achieving a historic business volume of ₹1 lakh crore, has set new benchmarks under the stewardship of the Kerala Government. With commitment to modernization and transparency, KSFE continues to embody the transformative vision of Bharat, joining an elite cadre of past awardees, including luminaries and notable institutions like ISRO and Prasar Bharati.

(With inputs from agencies.)