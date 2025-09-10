Left Menu

Shaping the Future: Stakeholder Input Sought for Draft National Industrial Classification 2025

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is soliciting feedback on the draft National Industrial Classification (NIC) 2025. This revision aims to address significant changes in the Indian economy and align with international standards. Stakeholders have until September 2025 to submit comments, ensuring relevance and applicability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:25 IST
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is actively seeking stakeholder feedback on the draft National Industrial Classification (NIC) - 2025, aiming to integrate the significant structural changes witnessed in the Indian economy.

Historically, India established its initial Standard Industrial Classification in 1962, subsequently revising it to align with international versions like the ISIC. The latest draft, NIC-2025, evolves from the NIC-2008 as a response to both global standards and domestic industrial shifts.

The ministry underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement, urging government entities, industry leaders, and the general public to contribute their insights by September 20, 2025. These inputs will ensure the NIC's continued relevance and ease of use amid an ever-evolving economic landscape.

