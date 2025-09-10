Left Menu

Urban Company's IPO Achieves 3.13x Subscription Amid Strong Investor Interest

Urban Company's IPO was fully subscribed hours after it opened, finishing the day with 3.13 times subscription. Retail investors subscribed 7 times, non-institutional investors 4.16 times, and QIBs 1.31 times. The company plans to use proceeds for tech development, cloud infrastructure, office leases, and marketing.

Urban Company's initial public offering saw significant investor interest, achieving full subscription within hours of opening, and ending the day oversubscribed at 3.13 times the available shares.

Data from NSE reveals the IPO garnered bids for 33,37,87,825 shares against the offered 10,67,73,244 shares. Retail individual investors demonstrated substantial enthusiasm by subscribing seven times their allotted shares, while non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 4.16 times, and qualified institutional buyers 1.31 times over.

Previously, Urban Company raised Rs 854 crore from anchor investors. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,900 crore, aims to fund new technology development, cloud infrastructure, office leases, marketing, and general corporate needs. The tech-driven platform operates in India, UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, offering diverse home and beauty services via its marketplace.

