Revving Up for Green Mobility: India's Drive Towards Alternative Fuels

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscores the importance of reducing India's reliance on imported fuels by adopting biofuels, hydrogen, and electric mobility. He highlights the government's experiments with ethanol, isobutanol, and methanol as alternatives. Automobile sector leaders emphasize collaboration for enhancing India's green transition.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/@nitin_gadkari on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has called for India to lessen its dependence on foreign fuels by embracing alternative options such as biofuels, hydrogen, and electric vehicles. Speaking on Wednesday at the 7th Auto Retail Conclave of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Gadkari stressed the significance of reducing the nation's fuel imports, which amount to a staggering 22 lakh crores.

Gadkari revealed ongoing trials to blend isobutanol with diesel and government initiatives to promote alternative fuels in agricultural machinery. He also advocated for vehicle scrappage programs, urging industry players to establish their own scrapping units. Meanwhile, Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors, praised the automobile sector's economic contributions and highlighted recent GST rate cuts as a catalyst for demand.

Chandra emphasized the vital role of industry collaboration, particularly between OEMs and dealerships, for enhancing customer experiences and boosting India's transition to greener mobility. He underscored the importance of partnerships like those between FADA and SIAM in achieving India's decarbonization goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

