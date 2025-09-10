Tragedy Strikes: Driver and Assistant Buried Alive in Rice Sack Mishap
A driver and his assistant died after their truck overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, burying them under food sacks. The incident happened on NH-33 in the Chutupalu valley, a notorious accident black spot. The victims were identified as Gulshan Kumar and Surendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh.
A tragic accident occurred in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, where a driver and his assistant were fatally trapped under sacks of food grains. The truck they operated overturned on Wednesday.
The vehicle, laden with rice and pulses, embarked on a journey from Odisha to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh when the mishap occurred in the Chutupalu valley on NH-33.
Identified as Gulshan Kumar and Surendra Singh, the victims hailed from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Despite efforts by the district administration and NHAI, the accident-prone stretch remains a concern.
