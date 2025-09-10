Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Driver and Assistant Buried Alive in Rice Sack Mishap

A driver and his assistant died after their truck overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, burying them under food sacks. The incident happened on NH-33 in the Chutupalu valley, a notorious accident black spot. The victims were identified as Gulshan Kumar and Surendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Driver and Assistant Buried Alive in Rice Sack Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, where a driver and his assistant were fatally trapped under sacks of food grains. The truck they operated overturned on Wednesday.

The vehicle, laden with rice and pulses, embarked on a journey from Odisha to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh when the mishap occurred in the Chutupalu valley on NH-33.

Identified as Gulshan Kumar and Surendra Singh, the victims hailed from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Despite efforts by the district administration and NHAI, the accident-prone stretch remains a concern.

TRENDING

1
Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

 Germany
2
Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

 India
3
UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

 India
4
Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025