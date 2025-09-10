Novo Nordisk's Strategic Overhaul Amid Fierce Market Competition

Novo Nordisk, renowned for its weight-loss drug Wegovy, announced a drastic plan to cut 9,000 jobs to enhance growth and counter the intense competition from American rival Eli Lilly. This layoff, marking Denmark's largest in history, aims to save 8 billion Danish crowns annually, addressing the company's market setback.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant has faced substantial market challenges, with shares plummeting and a dramatic drop in market cap. The recent job cuts are a response to these challenges, including profit warnings and rising organizational complexities amidst the misjudgment of the consumer-driven obesity market.

Despite setbacks, Novo Nordisk aims to boost production to meet demand, with a focus on its GLP-1 portfolio's health benefits. New CEO Mike Doustdar's strategic priorities include bolstering diabetes and obesity sectors and redirecting resources to growth areas, all while preparing a pill version of Wegovy.

(With inputs from agencies.)