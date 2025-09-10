India-CIS Roadshows: Bridging Trade Opportunities in Pharma and Beyond

In a landmark event that could redefine India's export landscape, the prominent global exhibition firm, ITE Group, is launching a strategic international roadshow in India. Two high-profile B2B showcases are set to take place in Delhi on September 10th and Mumbai on September 12th, aimed at creating real-time market access for Indian SMEs in the Russia and CIS corridor.

This initiative arrives amid a robust growth phase in India-Russia trade relations, currently crossing the USD 68 billion mark. With disruption in global supply chains paving new paths for Indian manufacturers across vital sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics, the showcase is timely. ITE and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) predict business opportunities in this region will soar, with projected growth in Russia exceeding 30% by 2030.

The roadshows are tailored to connect Indian producers with global buyers and trade commissioners, featuring collaborations with industry bodies like FICCI, FIEO, and various ministries. These events promise to deliver insights, market access, and direct matchmaking opportunities, enhancing the global footprint of Indian SMEs. Notably, platforms such as ITE Connect will extend these opportunities beyond physical interactions, fostering sustained trade relationships.