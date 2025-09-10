FTSE 100 Dips Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings

The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday with a 0.2% drop, primarily dragged down by consumer staples and industrials, as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings. The domestically centric mid-cap index observed a marginal 0.3% decline.

Notable losses were recorded by Associated British Foods, which tumbled 13.2% after projecting a downturn in Primark's underlying sales. Meanwhile, consumer staples like Marks & Spencer and Diageo also dipped.

In contrast, strong performances were seen in heavyweight banks, which rose by 1.1%, and aerospace firms like BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce reported gains. Anglo American continued upward momentum following a merger deal, as Berenberg upgraded its outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)