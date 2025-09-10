Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings

The FTSE 100 closed down by 0.2%, influenced by declines in consumer staples and industrials while heavyweight banks and some insurers gained. Noteworthy moves included Associated British Foods' decline and Anglo American's merger gain. Market responses were marked by varied analyst upgrades and downgrades across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:07 IST
The FTSE 100 ended Wednesday with a 0.2% drop, primarily dragged down by consumer staples and industrials, as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings. The domestically centric mid-cap index observed a marginal 0.3% decline.

Notable losses were recorded by Associated British Foods, which tumbled 13.2% after projecting a downturn in Primark's underlying sales. Meanwhile, consumer staples like Marks & Spencer and Diageo also dipped.

In contrast, strong performances were seen in heavyweight banks, which rose by 1.1%, and aerospace firms like BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce reported gains. Anglo American continued upward momentum following a merger deal, as Berenberg upgraded its outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

