Left Menu

Analysts Up S&P 500 Targets Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience

Barclays and Deutsche Bank have raised their year-end S&P 500 targets, citing solid corporate earnings, resilient US economic growth, and AI optimism. The index has risen 11.2% this year. Despite US labor market concerns and Trump tariffs, expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts are bolstering market outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:11 IST
Analysts Up S&P 500 Targets Amid AI Optimism and Economic Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank have revised their year-end forecasts for the S&P 500 index, crediting strong corporate earnings and increased optimism around artificial intelligence for their optimistic outlook. Deutsche Bank adjusted its target to 7,000 from 6,550, while Barclays raised its projection to 6,450 from 6,050.

The S&P 500 achieved a record high earlier this week, climbing 11.2% this year. Even with uncertainties from President Donald Trump's tariff policies, major banks are confident about the U.S. stock market's performance, highlighted by its over 30% rally since April.

Expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts have increased amid signs of a cooling labor market, with Barclays predicting three reductions before the year ends to offset labor market weakness. Investors now await the Fed's upcoming meeting for clarity on potential rate adjustments and market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysteries of Mars: Signs of Life in Reddish Rock Sample

Mysteries of Mars: Signs of Life in Reddish Rock Sample

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes in Sanaa Amid Houthi Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes in Sanaa Amid Houthi Conflict

 Global
3
Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

Klarna's Stellar NYSE Debut Signals Shift in Payment Industry

 Global
4
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025