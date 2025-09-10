Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move: 'No PUC, No Fuel' Initiative

Maharashtra's transport department plans to implement a 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, denying fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. CCTV cameras will verify PUC validity at petrol stations, with onsite testing available to issue new certificates and mitigate inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's transport department announced a decisive step to address vehicular pollution by launching a 'No PUC, No Fuel' initiative. The policy aims to curb pollution and tackle the issue of fake certificates.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik detailed the plan, where CCTV cameras at petrol pumps will verify the validity of vehicles' Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Vehicles lacking a valid PUC will be denied fuel.

To minimize inconvenience, on-site PUC testing facilities will be provided at petrol stations, enabling drivers to secure a certificate quickly. The initiative exemplifies a commitment to a cleaner environment for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

