Jockeys Unite Against Looming 'Racing Tax'
Jockeys and racing industry representatives protested in London against a proposed government tax increase on online horse racing bets. The measure threatens the sector's survival, potentially impacting thousands of jobs. The industry urges the government to consider a lower tax rate due to racing's cultural and economic significance.
In a dramatic demonstration outside Parliament in central London, jockeys clad in white silks protested on Wednesday, marking the racing industry's first organized objection to a proposed government tax on online horse racing bets.
The controversial tax, known as the 'racing tax' by its opponents, would merge online betting duties into a single rate under treasury plans. Industry leaders warn this could endanger their sector, threatening employment opportunities for jockeys, stable staff, and race-day workers.
The British Horseracing Authority, emphasizing the industry's contribution of over 4 billion pounds to the economy, is advocating for a unique tax rate considering racing's substantial cultural and financial significance.
