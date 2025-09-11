Left Menu

SIG Tattva Invests in Crion Technologies and Launches 'Pilot Before Pitch' for Start-Up Synergy

SIG Tattva, a corporate venture of the Somany Impresa Group, invests INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies to boost Clonos, its digital twin platform. Additionally, SIG Tattva launches 'Pilot Before Pitch', an industry-first initiative to enhance collaboration between enterprises and start-ups, accentuating India's deep-tech ecosystem growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:58 IST
Shashvat Somany, Founder of SIG Tattva during the launch event. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SIG Tattva, the corporate venture capital division of the Somany Impresa Group, known for AGI Greenpac Ltd and Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, has announced a significant investment of INR 3.5 crore in Crion Technologies, a leader in developing cutting-edge digital solutions across IoT, AI, AR/VR, and cloud technologies.

Crion's acclaimed digital twin platform, Clonos, is set to revolutionize asset management with real-time analytics and predictive capabilities, enhancing efficiency, reducing downtime, and enabling informed decision-making. CEO Vishnuvardhan Jayachandran expressed excitement over the partnership with SIG Tattva, highlighting the potential for rapid scalability and entry into new markets facilitated by this collaboration.

In a concurrent initiative, SIG Tattva unveiled its pioneering 'Pilot Before Pitch' program, fostering a new model for start-ups and corporate collaboration. The launch facilitated engagement with venture capitalists, start-ups, and academic personalities, aiming to fast-track the adoption of innovative solutions within real-world scenarios. This dual announcement underlines SIG Tattva's commitment to nurturing deep-tech innovations within India's start-up ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

