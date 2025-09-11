Left Menu

India Revolutionizes Gaming Landscape with Landmark Esports Bill

On 20th August 2025, India’s Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, pioneering a new era in digital gaming. The legislation bans real-money gaming, promotes esports, and fosters a structured environment, transforming India's position in global competitive sports.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 lays down foundation for the development and recognition of E-sports in India. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a significant legislative move, India's Lok Sabha approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on August 20, ushering in transformative changes to the nation's digital gaming framework. The bill establishes a firm stance against real-money online gaming to curb gambling addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud.

Highlighting a distinct path for esports, the bill acknowledges it as a legitimate competitive sport. This legislative shift paves the way for dedicated esports event guidelines, training academies, and innovation incentive schemes. Colab Platforms, a leading tech and gaming company, supports this shift, underscoring its alignment with the new policies to bolster a sustainable digital sports environment.

Expressing support for the bill, Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited, emphasized its potential in transforming esports from mere entertainment to a significant career avenue. He highlighted ongoing efforts to create platforms that prioritize skill recognition over financial stakes, stressing the sector's potential to make a substantial economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

