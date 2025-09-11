India Revolutionizes Gaming Landscape with Landmark Esports Bill

In a significant legislative move, India's Lok Sabha approved the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, on August 20, ushering in transformative changes to the nation's digital gaming framework. The bill establishes a firm stance against real-money online gaming to curb gambling addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud.

Highlighting a distinct path for esports, the bill acknowledges it as a legitimate competitive sport. This legislative shift paves the way for dedicated esports event guidelines, training academies, and innovation incentive schemes. Colab Platforms, a leading tech and gaming company, supports this shift, underscoring its alignment with the new policies to bolster a sustainable digital sports environment.

Expressing support for the bill, Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited, emphasized its potential in transforming esports from mere entertainment to a significant career avenue. He highlighted ongoing efforts to create platforms that prioritize skill recognition over financial stakes, stressing the sector's potential to make a substantial economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)