Jammu-Srinagar Highway Faces Traffic Challenges Amid Weather Woes

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has reopened for one-way traffic, officials announced Thursday, in the Tharad section of Udhampur district due to slippery road conditions.

After a nine-day closure, the 270-km critical highway, linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, opened Wednesday but remains susceptible to weather challenges that have blocked it for 14 days since August 26.

Traffic advisories permit only light motor vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar, citing ongoing road restoration issues and emphasizing safety due to adverse conditions making heavier vehicles unsafe.