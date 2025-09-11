Left Menu

Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized collaboration between the government and the automobile industry to achieve self-reliance and leadership in smart and green transportation. Highlighting the industry's role in India's economy and Make in India initiative, he noted the importance of sustainability and startups in advancing clean mobility goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the government and the automobile industry to collaborate in order to achieve 'true self-reliance' in the manufacturing value chain as India aligns with its 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) convention, Modi emphasized India's potential for leading in green and smart transportation, presenting vast investment and collaboration opportunities.

The automobile sector has been pivotal in boosting India's economy, advancing mobility, and supporting the Make in India initiative, with a focus on sustainability and modern technology driving growth, particularly through the rise of startups in energy storage.

