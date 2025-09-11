Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the government and the automobile industry to collaborate in order to achieve 'true self-reliance' in the manufacturing value chain as India aligns with its 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

Speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) convention, Modi emphasized India's potential for leading in green and smart transportation, presenting vast investment and collaboration opportunities.

The automobile sector has been pivotal in boosting India's economy, advancing mobility, and supporting the Make in India initiative, with a focus on sustainability and modern technology driving growth, particularly through the rise of startups in energy storage.